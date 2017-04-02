StyleCaster
The (Major) Evolution of Kylie Jenner

Photo: Getty

Kylie Jenner looks … a little different now in comparison to, say, a few years ago. It’s safe to say she’s changed. She’s been open about having lip injections (after denying it for a while), but she hasn’t gone on the record about anything else, so—above and beyond the lips, everything’s conjecture. Jenner has certainly had the thankless experience of going through puberty in the public eye, which cannot be fun. And though we can’t speculate as to what she may or may not have gotten done, we do know that she began filling her lips at the tender age of just 16, as she told Complex.

The size of her lips “has been an insecurity of mine all my life,” she said. It began in middle school: “This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing.’ It was so rude. From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me.” 😥

It seems as though she may have taken that stupid guy’s words a little too much to heart. Ahead, have a look at the evolution of Kylie Jenner—from her first red carpet appearances all the way to present-day Jenner.

1 of 23
May 2009
May 2009
Photo: Getty Images
September 2009
September 2009
Photo: Getty Images
May 2010
May 2010
Photo: Getty Images
September 2010
September 2010
Photo: Getty Images
January 2011
January 2011
Photo: Getty Images
April 2011
April 2011
Photo: Getty Images
February 2012
February 2012
Photo: Getty Images
March 2013
March 2013
Photo: Getty Images
December 2013
December 2013
Photo: Getty Images
February 2014
February 2014
Photo: Getty Images
May 2014
May 2014
Photo: Getty Images
August 2014
August 2014
Photo: Getty Images
November 2014
November 2014
Photo: Getty Images
June 2015
June 2015
Photo: Getty Images
August 2015
August 2015
Photo: Getty Images
October 2015
October 2015
Photo: Getty Images
January 2016
January 2016
Photo: Getty Images
May 2016
May 2016
Photo: Getty Images
September 2016
September 2016
Photo: Getty Images
September 2016
September 2016
Photo: Getty Images
January 2017
January 2017
Photo: Getty Images
February 2017
February 2017
Photo: Getty Images
February 2017
February 2017
Photo: Getty Images

