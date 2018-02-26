Kylie Jenner Dissed Blac Chyna by Liking an Instagram Shading Her Sex Tape

Kylie Jenner is back and shadier than ever. After a nine-month break from Instagram to concentrate on her pregnancy, the 20-year-old reality star is back on social media and ready to throw shade. First up, her family’s arch-nemesis (and brother Rob Kardashian‘s ex-fiancé): Blac Chyna.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star recently dissed Chyna on Instagram by liking a post shading her recent sex tape leak. On Friday, The Shade Room, a celebrity news site, conducted an interview with Chyna’s ex-boyfriend, Mechie, who claimed that he was the man in the leaked one-minute video of her performing oral sex.

After the interview, The Shade Room promoted the article on its Instagram with a screenshot of the headline, “Mechie Spills Tea on His Lil’ Home Movie With Blac Chyna, And How She Used to Babysit Him Back In The Day.” (Mechie, who’s six years younger than Chyna, claimed that the two grew up on the same block and that she was his childhood babysitter.)

The Shade Room’s Instagram spurred a reaction from fans, who were entertained by the claim that Mechie filmed a sex tape with his former babysitter. One Instagram user commented, “This the most hilarious thing I ever seen 😂😂😂😂😂😂.” You know who else thought it was hilarious? Kylie.

Immediately after the comment was posted, Kylie went in and liked it, causing fans to speculate that she was also amused by Mechie’s claim and was dissing Chyna. Of course, Chyna wasn’t going to let the shade slide. To retaliate, she followed Travis Scott, Kylie’s boyfriend and baby daddy to her newborn daughter, Stormi, twice on Instagram. (In case he didn’t get the notification the first time.)

No word yet on how Chyna is going to use Scott to get her revenge on Kylie, but judging from the many lawsuits she’s filed against the family, we’re going to to go out on a limb and assume that it’s not going to be pretty. Kylie made her bed. Now she needs to lie in it. Just please, Chyna, leave the baby alone.