Kylie Jenner Had a Surprise 20th Birthday Bash

Today is Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday, so to celebrate the end of her teenage years, the Kardashian clan threw their youngest sister a surprise birthday party last night. The entire evening was (naturally) documented on all forms of social media thanks to Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner, who were all there.

The moment everyone surprised Kylie was, of course, cute and adorable, especially the part where Kylie made a beeline toward her rumored boyfriend Travis Scott to give him a giant hug.

August 9: Kylie on @khloekardashian's Snapchat (khloekardashian). #kyliejenner A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kylieknews) on Aug 10, 2017 at 2:18am PDT

Haha this is trippy 😂 #happybirthday #Kyliejenner A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

August 9: Kylie on @sevlaseraesthetics' Snapchat (sevlaser). #kyliejenner A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kylieknews) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

We have to say, though, that our absolute favorite thing about the entire party was probably the giant ice sculpture of Kylie’s butt—and we mean giant. Kylie was clearly amused by it as well.

Whoa lol #happybirthday Kylie ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

It’s impressive to think about how much of a name the youngest Jenner has made for herself in just 20 years. Sometimes it’s easy to forget she’s not even legally allowed to drink yet. (We’re told this is Coke.)

The excitement didn’t end last night, though. Birthday wishes have been pouring in all morning from the Kardashians and close friends like Tiffany Sorya and Paris Hilton, but the most touching post came from Mama Kardashian herself.

“Happy birthday my beauty, @Kyliejenner! 20 today!!” Kris wrote. “I am so proud of the young woman you have become. Kind, generous, hard-working, funny and beautiful inside and out. You are one of a kind, and I’m grateful every day that God gave me you. I love being your mommy! There is so much ahead for you, my angel, and I can’t wait to see what your 20s has in store!! I love you more than you will ever know! Mommy xo”

The party was clearly a success, Kylie looked genuinely surprised, and we low-key wish the Kardashians would show us a little love at our next birthday bash (please?).