Kylie Jenner Just Got the Sweetest Summer Bangs, and We’re Obsessed

In typical Kylie Jenner fashion, the 19-year-old is overshadowing her older brother Rob Kardashian‘s drama with something even more mega than leaked sexts and fiery infidelity allegations. We have one word for you: bangs. Yup. Kylie Jenner got bangs, and suddenly the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” side of our brain has shifted from Rob’s Instagram receipt-littered feud to Kylie’s cute new hairstyle. (Blac Chyna, who?)

The younger Jenner sister is always keeping us on our toes with her ever-changing hairstyles, from her faux Kris Jenner-like pixie cut to the time she straight up chopped her hair into a bob. There’s nothing stopping this girl from changing it up. So, in the vein of adding to her summer hair switch-ups, Kylie slapped on some adorable straight-on bangs, and we’re seriously obsessed.

Like the ‘Gram Queen she is, Kylie showed off her fresh do on Instagram, where fans could see her new blunt bangs peeking through a black Balenciaga cap as she wandered around a zoo. (How she went unnoticed is a whole another story.) She also found the perfect selfie partner to debut her new haircut: a giraffe.

Look, we weren’t born yesterday. We know Kylie has an affinity for hair extensions and that clip-on bangs aren’t out of reach for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul. But, in the case that Kylie’s bangs are the real deal, we gotta hand it to her for taking the best celebrity hair Instagram we’ve seen in a long time.