Kylie & Caitlyn Jenner Might Be Feuding Over the Same Skin-Care Line Name

When Kim Kardashian launched KKW Beauty in 2017, we thought she would be Kylie Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics’ biggest competition. Little did we know there would be another Kardashian-Jenner waiting to take the 21-year-old’s beauty throne: Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner.

According to The Blast, both Kylie and Caitlyn are launching their own skin-care line, which shouldn’t be a big deal—they’re different ages, have different demographics, etc.—except when it comes to their brands’ names. Per documents obtained by The Blast, Caitlyn plans on naming her skin-care line “Skincare by Caitlyn Jenner,” “Jenner Skincare,” “Skincare by Jenner” and “Caitlyn Jenner Skincare.”

The brand, which was trademarked under each of those names, lists moisturizers, lotions, masks, facial balms, peels and cosmetics as its products. It also claims to a line for “non-medicated skin-care preparations.”

Kylie, on the other hand, filed a trademark last month to name her skin-care brand, “Kylie Skin,” with pretty much the same products as her dad. As The Blast notes, Caitlyn is free to name her skin-care line whatever she wants, but given the tension between the 68-year-old and the Kardashians (including her ex-wife and Kylie’s mom and manager, Kris Jenner), they might have a problem with the name, “Jenner Skincare,” which could be mistaken for Kylie’s.

It’s unclear what Kylie and Caitlyn will name their skin-care lines in the end, but, hey, the more Kardashian-Jenner products, the merrier.