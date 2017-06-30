Kristen Stewart’s New Frosted Tips Will Give You Serious ’90s Nostalgia

The ’90s are back, thanks to Kristen Stewart. The 27-year-old actress, who was born in 1990, is giving us serious ’90s boybands vibes with her new frosted tips hairdo. (Justin Timberlake is shook.)

If you’ve been out of the celebrity hair game for a couple seconds, you might have missed with the “Twilight” shaved her head and dyed it platinum blonde in March. Well, like we all know, hair grows. And while K Stew’s bleach blonde buzz cut was fun for a while, her natural chestnut brown was bound to grow in.

Three months later and we’ve got the fabulous end result to the actress’s half-and-half hairdo: an icy cold set of bleach blonde frosted tips with a teensy bit of brown poking through. Stewart debuted her fresh look yesterday as cameras caught the actress, dressed in a graphic tee with light grey skinny jeans, out and about in Los Angeles as the sun shone on her steely grown-out blonde.

Though the do probably wasn’t an intentional coloring choice, we think that if anyone can pull off frosted tips in 2017, it’s Kristen Stewart.