Kristen Stewart’s Beauty Evolution from Teen Idol to Red-Carpet Queen

Kristen Stewart has come a long way since “Twilight.” Once known as the brunette next door with the bombshell waves and pretty makeup, the 28-year-old actress has moved on from her days of playing Bella Swan and transformed into a force that rocks the boat not only in the movie industry, but in beauty and fashion as well.
But we’re not only looking back at Stewart’s “Twilight” era. We’re going way back to her first-ever red-carpet appearance at the premiere of “Panic Room” in 2002 to see exactly how she transitioned from a semi-awkward teen idol to a confident-AF red-carpet queen. From glittery white eyeliner to ice-white hair, Stewart’s beauty looks are only getting better with time.
March 2002
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2003
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2004
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2005
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2005
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2007
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2008
Photo:
Getty Images
December 2008
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2009
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2009
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2009
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2010
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2010
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2011
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2011
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2012
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2012
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2012
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2013
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2013
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2013
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2014
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2014
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2014
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2015
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2015
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2015
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2015
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2016
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
July 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2018
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2018
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2018
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2018
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2018
Photo:
Getty Images