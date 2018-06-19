Kristen Stewart’s Beauty Evolution from Teen Idol to Red-Carpet Queen

Kristen Stewart has come a long way since “Twilight.” Once known as the brunette next door with the bombshell waves and pretty makeup, the 28-year-old actress has moved on from her days of playing Bella Swan and transformed into a force that rocks the boat not only in the movie industry, but in beauty and fashion as well.

But we’re not only looking back at Stewart’s “Twilight” era. We’re going way back to her first-ever red-carpet appearance at the premiere of “Panic Room” in 2002 to see exactly how she transitioned from a semi-awkward teen idol to a confident-AF red-carpet queen. From glittery white eyeliner to ice-white hair, Stewart’s beauty looks are only getting better with time.