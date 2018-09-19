Kristen Bell Smokes Weed Once a Week, Sometimes Does Ecstasy

It doesn’t take much for Kristen Bell to get to her good place. Just a little weed. The 43-year-old actor came clean about her weed-loving ways in an interview on actor Marc Maron’s podcast, “WTF with Marc Maron,” where she revealed that she lights up at least once a week and has even done ecstasy. “I like my Vape pen quite a bit,” Bell said. “Weed rules. Weed is my drug of choice, for sure.”

Because she doesn’t smoke weed around her children, Bell reserves at least an hour every week to smoke some marijuana. Her activity of choice? Watching 60 Minutes with her husband. “I can’t do it around my kids, which is a phenomenal amount of hours each week,” Bell said. “Once a week, if I’m just exhausted and we’re about to sit down and watch 60 Minutes, why not?”

As for other drugs, Bell said she has never tried cocaine, but definitely would if it was in front of her. “I feel like I would maybe want to do it once before I die,” Bell said. “I have that kind of a face and personality that if I’m at a party, no one brings it out. They’re like, ‘Oh don’t bring that around Kristen.’”

However, Bell thinks she has done ecstasy, which happened after she was given a pill at a Dave Matthews concert in college. Though, looking back, she’s “90 percent sure it was a Tic Tac” after not really feeling the results.

But Bell is open to doing ecstasy again. So is her husband, actor Dax Shephard, who is sober but would love for bell to experience the magic of ecstasy and shrooms. “He just feels you shouldn’t leave earth without trying ecstasy or mushrooms,” Bell said. “He wants to have an ecstasy party with all of our friends. He wants to have everyone get an overnight babysitter that we trust, put all the kids together, then come to our house, check your keys, and then have one of his buddies there and just give everybody really good ecstasy and just have us all braid each other’s hair or something.”

Though it might seem awkward to smoke weed and do hard drugs next to your husband, Bell said Shephard is fine with it. While he can’t partake in the fun, he encourages others to do so. “He doesn’t have a problem with anyone else partaking in anything, provided within reason, that they’re not acting like a complete shmuck,” Bell said. “He’s fine if people do things. He likes drugs and alcohol. He just is aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”

So, Kristen, when’s the invite to the ecstasy party?