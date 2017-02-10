StyleCaster
Share

So, Now Kris Jenner’s Posting Pics of Kendall’s Nipples

What's hot
StyleCaster

So, Now Kris Jenner’s Posting Pics of Kendall’s Nipples

by
11 Shares
So, Now Kris Jenner’s Posting Pics of Kendall’s Nipples
Photo: Getty

In today’s news, Kris Jenner is now posting nudes of Kendall Jenner on Instagram. OK, we jest, but not entirely. Kris posted a pic of Kenny closing the La Perla show at New York Fashion Week, wearing a very see-through dress, and didn’t seem to mind that her daughter’s nipples were showing. “My beautiful golden goddess closing the La Perla show!! Gorgeous @kendalljenner @laperlalingerie#proudmama #nyfw17,” Kris wrote.

It’s a well-known fact that the Kardashians don’t actually see nudity amongst family members—they are too blinded by each other’s beauty to notice little things like nipples. Here’s #KewlKenny (stylist Monica Rose’s nickname for the second-youngest Jenner) and her nips in all their glory.

16229475 1642945259335431 1289417120051888128 n So, Now Kris Jenners Posting Pics of Kendalls Nipples

Credit: Instagram | @krisjenner

MORE: Here’s Why No One Cares About Kendall Jenner Anymore

We have to admit, flashing one’s breasts is just part of being a model and flitting about the fashion world, so this is slightly much ado about nothing. That said, it’s one thing to sashay down the runway sans bra in a translucent top and another for your “proud mama” to then proceed to post photographic evidence on Insta.

All in a day’s work for the family that everyone loves to hate keeping up with. Hey, at least Kendall (and her breasts) looks great!

MORE: So, Kendall Jenner Got a Lip Tattoo

0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share