Kris Jenner Took a Video of Her Smoking Weed, and Fans Are Losing It

It’s no secret that 4/20 is a celebrity-favorite holiday. This year, stars from Bella Thorne to Paris Jackson took to their social media to wish their followers a happy, weed-filled day. And though we know that the bulk of Hollywood are public potheads, there is one celebrity who we never expected to blaze up: Kris Jenner.
On Thursday, a day before 4/20 and Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday, the 62-year-old reality star and mom of six shocked fans when she took a video of her smoking a huge joint, Revelist first reported. The video, posted on Kourtney’s Instagram story, featured Kris taking a puff of smoke before going on a speech about how much her eldest daughter means to her.
The video, paired with another Instagram of Kris casually blazing up in front of a fireplace, spurred fans to go crazy over the grandma of nine smoking weed. Many fans compared Kris smoking to the shock of seeing their own moms take a hit of marijuana. Others simply related the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star to the legend that she is.
Though it’s still unclear what Kris was exactly smoking, we like to believe that it was a huge, marijuana-filled joint. It was no coincidence that Kris was caught smoking a day before 4/20, and we’re inclined to believe that she was only pre-gaming for the big day. Add Kris to the list of celebrities we would love to blaze up with.