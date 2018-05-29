Kris Jenner Accused of Photoshop in Instagram of Her with Only One Leg

The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to Photoshop accusations. From Kylie Jenner‘s wonky curtains to the “spaceship” in the back of Kim Kardashian‘s #OOTD, the reality stars have no shame in editing their appearances and have actually admitted it in several interviews. Giving their love of airbrushing and FaceTune, it was only a matter of time until the family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, joined the fun. According to fans, that time came recently when the 62-year-old Instagrammed herself…with only one leg.

On Sunday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Instagrammed a glamorous shot of her look for the Monaco Grand Prix. The photo featured Kris in a luxe black-and-yellow coat with matching pants and her hairstylist, Ricardo Rojas, by her side. “Today’s glam for the Monaco Grand Prix,” Kris wrote in the caption.

And though Kris looked expensive AF in her all-Versace outfit, fans couldn’t help but notice one eyebrow-raising detail: her one leg. Immediately, the mom of six was flooded with comments accusing her of editing her picture and forgetting to put back her other leg. A few comments included:

“Why do I only see one leg”

“Where is your other leg?”

“Seriously where the hell is your leg? 👀”

And while all signs point to a Photoshop fail, some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the reflection in the bottom-left corner shows Kris’s other leg, suggesting that she didn’t Photoshop her picture after all. Likewise, Rojas shared the same picture on his Instagram. Though the photo was cropped, it showed Kris with the same angle and leg.

Of course, as well know, Kris could’ve masterminded the whole thing and sent an edited picture to her hairstylist. But we’re inclined to believe that Kris would be smart enough to leave out a leg. Either way, this one-leg mystery continues to puzzle fans.