Kris Jenner Net Worth: How She Built Her Empire

Since the premiere of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2007, fans of the royal reality TV family have known Kris Jenner as the famous Kardashian-Jenner momager, who can rock an epic pixie cut and may or may not have leaked Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape however many years ago. (More on that later.)
Despite common belief that the Kardashians found fame and fortune out of thin air (if only it were so easy), it actually took years—decades even—for the family to build the massive empire we know today. And that’s largely thanks to the woman behind the multimillion dollar makeup deals and television appearances, Kris Jenner.
While Kris mainly keeps behind-the-scenes as her daughters step into the spotlight, fans might be surprised to hear that the momager has, as of January 2017, a whopping $11.5 million net worth, according to Forbes. Click through to hear about all of Kris’s savvy business moves that led her family from unknowns to, well, the Kardashians.
1991
Before Kris was playing manager to her five daughters, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star managed the most famous person in her life at the time: Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner (previously known as Bruce). After marrying the two-time gold medalist in 1991, Kris took over as her manager and publicist to extend her time in the spotlight. As the athlete's right-hand woman, Kris scored Caitlyn high-paying gigs with brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi—which she, of course, took away a chunk of cash from for herself.
1990s
Somewhere down the line, Kris joined Caitlyn in front of the camera for a series of workout videos, titled "Super Fit With Bruce and Kris Jenner." While we hear the series made quite the buck back in the day for its informercials, gymthusiasts can still get in on the '90s workout plan by purchasing the tapes on Amazon for just a dollar. With a $11.5 million net worth, we're sure Kris isn't sweating too much over a resold workout tape.
2004
As a precursor to the Kardashian's many fashion ventures later on, Kris opened a children's clothing boutique with her eldest daughter, Kourtney, in 2003 called Smooch. Smooch, which set up shop in La Jolla, California and was a way for Kourtney to mourn the death of her father, Robert, in 2003, eventually closed in 2009, six years after is opening. With all the fashion and makeup lines they have today, we're sure the Kardashians aren't missing Smooch too much.
2007
With "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" immediately becoming a hit for E!, Kris got into business mode to see how she could monetize her family's new fame. In addition to investing in her own celebrity, Kris took on the roles of manager and publicist (which she still holds today) for her six kids—Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—as they pursued gigs in modeling, fashion, beauty, food and more.
2011
Hopping on the coattails of her family's success, Kris released her first memoir, Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian, in November 2011. The book delved into Kris's friendship with Nicole Brown Simpson, her memories of the following O.J. Simpson trial and what her family was like before they were known for their famous last name. Oh, and it also hit the top of The New York Times' bestseller list. No biggie.
2013
A couple years later, Kris found herself on-screen—this time, with just her. The reality TV mom tried her hand at hosting with a year-long gig as the host of her own daytime talk show, "Kris." While the show, which aired on FOX, only lasted one season, it definitely boosted Kris's profile higher than it already was.
2014
Kris put pen to paper again in 2014—this time, with the focus on the food. The reality star spilled on all her secret family recipes in a cookbook titled In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites. While no one really thinks of the mom-of-six as an all-star cook today, we hear her book includes a mean berry cobbler recipe.
2017
With a number of shows on TV and a hand in each one of her kid's burgeoning careers, Kris has undeniably made a name for herself in the world of business, entertainment and fashion, and become an inspiration to working moms everywhere. And with a net worth of $11.5 million, we're sure she's pretty proud of herself too.
