Kris Jenner Looks Identical to Miranda Priestly with This Ice-Blonde Wig

Though not confirmed, it’s widely believed that Miranda Priestly, the ice-queen fashion editor from “The Devil Wears Prada,” is based on Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Well, we’re here to throw another name in the ring for the inspiration behind film’s most intimidating style icons: Kris Jenner.

See, Kris and Miranda aren’t too far apart. They both run multi-million-dollar businesses, they each have a liking for luxurious designer goods, and they’ll both cut a bitch if they cross them. (Remember Caitlyn?) The only thing separating them are their different looks, and it sounds like Kris might have that part handled.

In a scene on an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the 62-year-old tests out an ice-blonde pixie-cut wig to decide whether or not she wants to take the full peroxide plunge. Immediately, Kris’s daughter, Kim Kardashian, notices that her mom’s bleached hairdo looks extremely familiar.

“Have you ever seen the movie ‘The Devil Wears Prada?'” Kim asks. “You kind of look like Miranda Priestly.”

Kris then tells her daughter to stop before checking herself out further in the mirror to see if she really does look like the film icon. “I can see it a little bit,” Kris says.

In a confessional later, Kris rattles off the empowering qualities that Miranda has, which, coincidentally, also apply to her. “Miranda Priestly represents this amazing chicness and a New York attitude and I’m looking in the mirror and Kim is right. I mean, we are the same person,” she says.

It’s decided. Kris is the real-life version of Miranda Priestly. And to that, all we have to say is: That’s all.