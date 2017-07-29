StyleCaster
16 Times Kris Jenner’s Children Were Hella Rude to Her

by
16 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

As a mom to six children, Kris Jenner has been through the thick of it. Crying babies, diaper changes, tantrums, puberty—you name it, Kris has done it. Six times. And what have her kids done to repay her? Shade the hell out of her on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

While there’s no doubt Kris is a proud mama (just take a look at Kim and Kylie’s net worths), we’re sure she gets irked time to time when her children constantly come back at her with an expert clap back. (We mean, they learned it from their mama.) Relive 16 times Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie made fun of their mom, ahead.

1 of 16
http://kardashianjennergifs.tumblr.com/post/156373282265
That time Kendall called her mom "a fan."

http://kardashianjennergifs.tumblr.com/post/153496515520
That time Kim lectured her mom on Instagram etiquette.

http://kardashianjennergifs.tumblr.com/post/134032281195
That time Khloe went off on her mom for dragging Kylie's sex education.

http://kardashianjennergifs.tumblr.com/post/99960949655
That time Kendall schooled her mom about the environment.

http://kardashianjennergifs.tumblr.com/post/99863421065
That time Khloe shut down her mom's joke with a single look.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/134302140613
That time Kourtney and Khloe priortized selfies over their mom.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/133831305128
That time Khloe jizzed on her mom

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/120480071803
That time Khloe enlightened her mom about Kylie's sex habits.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/117490180708
That time Kendall would rather take a Snapchat than listen to her mom.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/88408077003
That time Kourtney just couldn't handle seeing her mom's nipples.

http://adriannaxoxomeow.tumblr.com/post/31384278291
That time Kim pranked her mom good.

http://adriannaxoxomeow.tumblr.com/post/29531489008
That time Kourtney outed her mom's bladder behavior.

http://adriannaxoxomeow.tumblr.com/post/28985698390
That time Scott reminded Kris about technology.

http://adriannaxoxomeow.tumblr.com/post/28019264462
That time Khloe called out her mom for knowing so much about Rob's school.

http://kardashianempire.tumblr.com/post/47811483359
That time Khloe knew her mom's real intentions.

http://incomparablyme.tumblr.com/post/115631226066
That time Khloe clapped back at her mom's clap back.

