16 Times Kris Jenner’s Children Were Hella Rude to Her

As a mom to six children, Kris Jenner has been through the thick of it. Crying babies, diaper changes, tantrums, puberty—you name it, Kris has done it. Six times. And what have her kids done to repay her? Shade the hell out of her on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

While there’s no doubt Kris is a proud mama (just take a look at Kim and Kylie’s net worths), we’re sure she gets irked time to time when her children constantly come back at her with an expert clap back. (We mean, they learned it from their mama.) Relive 16 times Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie made fun of their mom, ahead.