Kris Jenner Might Have Confirmed Khloé and Kylie’s Pregnancies with This Instagram

With the season 10 finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” rapidly approaching, Kris Jenner is keeping the truth behind her daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s rumored pregnancies under serious lock and key. But considering how many secrets the reality TV family has, a clue was bound to fall through the cracks and into the hands of a conspiracy-loving internet.

Case in point: Last Thursday, the 62-year-old mom of six shared an Instagram of nine sets of holiday pajamas she received from Burt’s Bees Baby. In her caption, Kris revealed that the pajamas were for “every one” of her grandchildren. “Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason,” she wrote. “thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren ❤️”

Here comes the tricky part. There are nine sets of pajamas in the picture, but Kris only has six grandchildren. Her son, Rob Kardashian, has one child, Dream. Her middle daughter, Kim Kardashian, has two children, North and Saint. And her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, has three children, Reign, Penelope, and Mason.

This means that there are three sets of pajamas left over. And though most of the sets have name tags for each grandkid, there are a few left unnamed, meaning that they could be for Kris’s three rumored unborn grandchildren.

Given that Kim has already confirmed that she’s expecting another child via surrogacy, there are two unclaimed pajama sets that could be for Khloé and Kylie’s little ones to come.

Now, we’re not saying it’s truth, but Kris did say that “every one” of her grandkids would get a pajama set, so unless there are two Kardashian-Jenner kids we don’t know about, Khloé and Kylie’s babies seem like plausible possibilities. Still, it doesn’t seem like we’ll know for sure until those babies come out and model those pajamas themselves for the world to see.