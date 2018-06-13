Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Detox Water’ Was Debunked by a Nutritionist

The Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to bestow its knowledge upon loyal fans. Unfortunately, some of their insider secrets warrant a bit more fact-checking than others. Case in point: Sure, we’ll listen to them suggest which workouts to do to do in the bathroom and share their favorite drugstore makeup wipes, but we’ll never buy into the bullshit claim that lollipops can help with weight loss. Although some KarJenner tips go over better than others, they always get a whole lot of attention.

One that’s currently getting a lot of buzz: Kourtney Kardashian’s water detox recipe, probably because it sounds super-easy yet effective. But before you dive into mixing fresh ingredients into your water, Bravo TV did some digging and discovered that the detox doesn’t work quite the way you—or Kourt—thought it did.

The detox water, which the 39-year-old describes on her app, is made of water, half a cucumber, half a lemon, fresh ginger root, a whole lime, 10 to 12 fresh mint leaves, and a pinch of Himalayan salt. She got the idea after doing research on the benefits of water and found “eight to 12 ounces of water with fresh lemon first thing in the morning helps jump-start your metabolism and detox your body.”

Meanwhile, the mint and ginger act as boosters for your immune system. After mixing it all together, Kardashian liked the taste of the ingredients so much she continued to drink it throughout the day. Ta-da, her detox water was born.

As good as all that sounds, how much detoxing does it really do? Bravo TV sought an expert opinion from registered dietitian and nutritionist Tara Condell, who says this concoction won’t help your body detox any more than regular water. “[Kourtney] is encouraging people to drink more water, which is always good—but there’s really no quick-fix detox,” says Condell. Real detoxification occurs when you “eat fiber, drink water, and get good sleep. Then let your liver, which is your detox powerhouse, do all the dirty work,” she says.

Although Condell says natural water with no additives is “100 percent” the number one healthiest beverage to drink, she doesn’t knock Kardashian’s mixture completely. Since it tastes so good and is made with natural ingredients, it won’t cause any harm and could even potentially spur people to drink more water in the long run.

Kardashian has at least one thing right and that’s knowing the importance of hydration. So, if you’re someone who hates the snoozy taste of H2O, this could be worth trying after all.