Kourtney Kardashian’s Yellow on Yellow Ensemble Makes Us Rethink Fall Neutrals

Every fall, we shed our saturated summer wardrobes—trading our go-to neons for neutral shades of camel, charcoal and olive. We take styling cues from the washed-out sky, the drying grass and the leaves that have fallen to the ground in colorful, crunchy puddles. Sartorially, we’re all on the same page; we march in tandem, sporting fall’s unofficial uniform—neutral knits, neutral coats, neutral boots.

Unless we’re Kourtney Kardashian, that is.

On Sunday, the eldest Kardashian sister uploaded a killer #OOTD on Instagram. But it didn’t consist of a chunky gray sweater, or a taupe wool coat, or a pair of mahogany riding boots. Instead, she wore a yellow knit top, yellow (sequin!) wide-leg pants and matching yellow satin pumps. Yellow on yellow on yellow.

Now, the last time we checked, yellow wasn’t a neutral. It’s a vibrant color, typically reserved for spring or summer. But Kardashian’s look makes a serious case for the shade to make its way into our autumnal wardrobes.

For one thing, she looks damn good. And for another, her outfit offers the perfect blend of comfort and fun; it’s casual enough to wear out with friends, dressy enough to don at cocktail hour and cozy enough to move around in. What more could you ask for?

Not to mention, yellow is basically already a fall color. I mean, it’s one of the shades the leaves turn when they change—can you get more autumnal than that?

We’re not advocating for a paradigm shift, here. We don’t expect you to ditch your go-to neutrals in peak black-on-black ensemble season. All we’re saying is that, perhaps it makes sense to take a page out of Kardashian’s book. Perhaps we don’t have to wear all-neutral-everything for six consecutive months. Perhaps we could welcome a couple saturated pieces into a season that’s typically devoid of color.

Especially when the end product looks this good.