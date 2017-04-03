What’s Up with These Pics of Kourtney Kardashian on Vacay with Her Kids?

Kourtney Kardashian has never been one to shy away from showing a little skin. Most recently, she made waves for dropping off her son Mason at art class in a sports bra, which honestly didn’t seem like major news to us, but maybe it was a slow day at the tabloids or something. Anyway, her latest exploits include hanging out on vacation in Hawaii with her kids and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick in a thong bathing suit. Somehow, this does feel like news.

There’s something about this photo that screams, “Yeah, I know that’s Kourtney Kardashian’s bare ass behind me, but I’m choosing to just close my eyes and think of happier times, rather than addressing the issue at hand.” Please note that this child having a moment of happy-place visualization is not one of Kourt’s own, but rather a child experiencing acute wrong-place-at-the-wrong-time-itis.

Here’s the thing—you should be able to parent your kids however you want to do so, and if Kourtney wants to parent them in a thong, who are we to judge? In France, it’s totally normal to go topless at the beach; what’s the difference?

Like, we get it, you’re in Oahu, you’re under a freaking waterfall, you want to flaunt what you’ve got while your ex chills on the shore. The Daily Mail let us know this was so: “Scott sat on a nearby rock keeping a close eye on the duo’s daughter Penelope.” See? He wasn’t in the water. But we bet he got an eyeful of his ex’s thong. I mean, how could you not?

Kourtney Kardashian, living her best life. We bow down.