Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for Smoking a Cigarette in Since-Deleted Instagrams

Out of all the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian has, by far, the strictest diet. The 39-year-old doesn’t eat gluten, shops 100-percent organic, and stocks her house, from the toys her children play with to the pots and pans she uses to cook, with all-natural, environment-safe products. So, when she Instagrammed a picture of her smoking a cigarette on Monday, fans were understandably confused: Does Kourtney smoke or is she trolling?

The Instagram featured three pictures of Kourtney in a bikini and an open, button-up shirt with a large cigarette in her hand. The photos, which were taken by Kourtney’s boyfriend Younes Benjima on the couple’s romantic vacation in Italy, was immediately slammed by fans who accused her of promoting cigarettes and smoking.

According to comments collected by In Touch Weekly, the backlash ranged from fans who were confused at Kourtney for smoking despite her strict, gluten-free diet to critics who slammed her for promoting an unhealthy habit, even if she wasn’t actually smoking in the picture. Many also attacked Kourtney’s parenting skills and accused her of promoting smoking among her young children, who are all under 10 years old. Some comments included:

“Don’t smoke… you are beautiful.”

“If you don’t smoke why take a pic with a cigarette?? You think it looks cool? Great example to your kids??? You don’t eat gluten but promote cigarettes? Dumb move for an otherwise responsible mom.”

“Put the cigarette down, they are bad for you.”

“Kourtney not promoting the message you want — you’re smiling while holding a cig. This is stupid.”

Since the backlash, Kourtney has deleted the Instagram. But from the looks of it, the joke might be on her haters. In her caption, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star pointed out her shirt, which, if you look very closely, is emblazoned with the phrase, “No smoking.” So it seems like Kourtney was trolling all along. “Caption on my shirt 🚭,” she wrote.

Still, some fans weren’t convinced, as they continued to criticize her for glamorizing cigarettes and smoking. “So why do you have it in your hand? For looks? Cause it’s “coooool?” one commenter said. Kourtney is far from the first Kardashian-Jenner to face backlash for smoking Instagrams (Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and a pregnant Khloé Kardashian all saw similar criticism for cigarette-holding Instagrams), and she won’t be the last.

As usual, Kourtney looks fire in her Instagrams. But she doesn't need to smoke to look hot, so ditch the cig, Kourt,