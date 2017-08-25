Kourtney Kardashian’s Skin Care Secret Is an Actual Potted Plant

Over the years, the Kardashians have provided us with plenty of unconventional beauty tips. Last month, we learned that Kim Kardashian‘s secret to getting an even tan is by spray-tanning her scalp. Now, her sister, Kourtney, is sharing her own strange-yet-makes-total-sense beauty advice to keeping her skin looking fresh 24/7.

The 38-year-old reality star recently opened up about her skin care routine on her website, where she revealed that her all-natural secret to healthy and clear skin is—wait for it—aloe vera. Of course, aloe vera isn’t exactly a groundbreaking skin care discovery. But hear us out: Kourtney doesn’t use just any old bottled aloe vera gel—she freaking harvests the gel from the plant itself.

“If the kids or I get a sunburn, I always use fresh aloe vera applied directly to the skin,” Kourtney wrote. “I keep aloe vera plants in my house, too. You can just break off a leaf and squeeze it to get a small amount of gel.” Kardashian went on to explain why fresh aloe vera is better than the pre-packaged stuff.

“Used topically, aloe gel taken straight from the plant is a cure-all for many skin conditions, including dry skin, burns (including sunburn,) and irritation like eczema,” Kourtney writes. “It’s rich in vitamin C, E, and beta carotene, which nourishes, repairs, and cools the skin without leaving a greasy residue.”

A quick refresh: Aloe vera are tropical plants, usually used as houseplants, with long thick leaves filled with gel that has cooling, anti-inflammatory properties—hence why it’s often used to treat sunburns. While picking up an aloe vera-infused beauty product could cost you a pretty penny, a plant is only $8 on Amazon—and doubles as a lush home accent.