Kourtney Kardashian Sends a Message to Scott Disick with This Ass Pic: IDGAF

You may have seen Scott Disick snuggling up with a model in a thong this week. In fact, we’re going to go out on a limb and say you probably did. We certainly did. And now, we’d absolutely put money on our guess that Kourtney Kardashian has also seen those pics. Exhibit A: Have a look at her latest Instagram. Caption: “I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly.”

According to “a source,” Kardashian apparently DGAF that Disick is off canoodling, and that’s cool. But last we checked, posting a shot of your naked ass on Instagram with a flippant comment like that belies a bit of caring. “Kourtney could not care less that Scott hooks up with other girls. They are broken up,” that source told ET. “There has been no chance of reconciliation for quite some time now.”

And in case you had any doubt, another “insider” opened up to E! News about the whole thing. “They were never ‘back on,'” the insider said. “They don’t even live together.” Got it. So, Kardashian is over it, they were never, ever, ever getting back together, and as to that model, who cares? As to the Instagram ass pic, totally coincidental. …Right?