Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Photoshop Fail After Her Tiny AF Arm in This Picture

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are no stranger to Photoshop accusations. Whether it’s Kim Kardashian’s hips, Khloé Kardashian‘s abs or Kylie Jenner’s legs, cries of Photoshop fails are never too far from the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” family. But there’s one sister who is accused significantly less: Kourtney Kardashian. The 39-year-old is known for her all-natural, holistic lifestyle, so it makes sense that she doesn’t do much to attract the Photoshop critics. Well, until now.

Earlier this week, Kim instagrammed a picture from her and her sisters’ Fall 2018 campaign with Calvin Klein. The picture featured each of the Kardashian-Jenner women in Calvin Klein underwear and denim. It was an epic shot (which also led to some accusations that Kylie was never pregnant, which Khloé responded to), but what the caught the eyes of fans the most was Kourtney’s arm—specifically, how tiny it looked it.

If you zoom in really close to the picture, Kourtney, who is standing in the back behind Kim and Kylie, looks pretty ordinary—until you notice the twig-like forearm on the right side of her body. Unlike the forearm on her left, Kourtney’s right forearm looks about half and thinner than some of her sisters’ fingers. The blatant Photoshop fail had many LOL-ing on Twitter and calling out the brand for its obvious editing.

No confirmation on if Kourt was actually photoshopped, but come on, whose arm is that small? (It’s pretty much microscopic.) Come on, Calvin Klein. Why the Photoshop?