12 Healthy Parenting Tips We Can Learn from Kourtney Kardashian

Say what you want about the Kardashians, but there’s no denying they’re damn good moms. Take a look at either Kourtney or Kim‘s Instagrams and you’ll see the effort they put into keeping their kids healthy and making them feel loved at all times. Sure—the sisters have nannies, but Kourtney has admitted herself that whenever she’s not working, her kids are by her side—even on planes.
As the Kardashian-Jenners’ resident advice-giver, Kourtney is no stranger to doling out parenting tips. Whether it’s on her website or in interviews, the mom of three is prone to share her tactics on how she keeps her kids healthy, happy, and, more importantly, not a brat. To learn more about how Kourt raises Mason, Penelope, and Reign, we rounded up the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s 12 most intriguing parenting tips—from a safe alternative to microwaves to the word she’ll never say in front of her daughter. See them all, ahead.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Use a Toaster Oven Instead of a Microwave
Not only does Kourtney believe that microwaves transfer harmful toxins from plastic to her food, she also doesn't think the machine heats up food as well as people think. Instead of a microwave, Kourtney cooks a majority of her "microwavable" food in a toaster oven. Though it takes a few minutes longer, she avoids harmful chemicals, as well as cooks her food evenly all around—something especially important with young kids.
"Microwaves can sometimes heat food unevenly, so some parts are scorching hot and others are cold, which is obviously a concern for babies and children," she said.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Use Stainless Steel Everything
Kourtney is a huge proponent of using stainless steel plates, bowls, and other kitchenware to keep her family safe. On a post titled "Why I Use Stainless Steel Everything," she claims that many plastics contain Bisphenol-A, a chemical said to cause health concerns, ranging from diabetes to cancer.
To ensure her family stays away from plastics, Kourtney serves her kids' food in stainless steel plates and bowls, and even uses stainless steel straws instead of disposable plastic ones. She also uses stainless steel tupperware and durable glass cups to weed out all plastic from her kitchen.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Don't Use the Word "Fat"
In an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kourtney scolded her mom, Kris Jenner, for using the word "fat" in front of her daughter, Penelope. Kris was talking about herself and asked Kourtney if she thought she was looking fat. That's when the reality star told her mom to never use the word in front of her daughter, considering the long-lasting self-esteem issues it could hold.
"Don’t use that word in front of my daughter, please," Kourtney said.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Make Your Own Baby Food
In an interview with Parenting magazine, Kourtney revealed the best gift her mom, Kris Jenner, gave her was a baby-food maker. When she had her first child, Mason, Kourtney said that she would frequently make his food in the machine to ensure that she knew everything that went in.
As for what she blended exactly, Kourtney said she pureed a ton of different healthy options—from sweet fruits like peaches and pears to hearty veggies like sweet potatoes and carrots.
"I steam and puree fruits and vegetables, and they last for like four days. Mason pretty much loves everything," Kourtney said. "I gave him red beets, and it got all over his face, which made the funniest picture. He also loves sweet potatoes, carrots, and yams. Sometimes I mix pureed peaches, pears, bananas, or apples with plain yogurt or an all-natural organic jelly."
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
No Technology During Meals
On a post on her website titled, "How I Feel About Technology for My Kids," Kourtney revealed that she limits her kids to 30 minutes of television and video game time on weekdays, and restricts all forms of technology during meals. After realizing that iPads during dinner time wasn't working for her family, Kourtney prohibited technology to allow her family to better communicate over food.
"We want to be able to communicate and have conversations with the kids while eating together—so we try not to have TV or iPads out during breakfast, lunch or dinner," she said.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Use Cookie Cutters to Carve Fruits into Fun Shapes
In a video on her website titled, "Healthy Snack Ideas for Kids," Kourtney revealed her hack of using cookie cutters in shapes like stars, flowers, and hearts to cut her kids' fruits and vegetables. The video showed Kourtney cutting healthy snack options like cantaloupe and watermelon into fun shapes before packing it into a kid-friendly bento box her little ones to snack on.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Use Smoothies to Feed Your Kids Extra Nutrients
In the same way Kourtney swears by green juices and protein shakes, the mom of three also recommends a similar alternative for kids. On a post titled, "What I Add to My Kids' Super Smoothies," the reality touted the cold blended drink as a great way for her kids to get their vitamins and nutrients in, without taking a ton of over-the-counter supplements.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Pack Healthy Snacks for Trips
Because airports tend to not have the most healthy options, Kourtney recommends time ahead of a big trip to buy or make healthy snacks. That way, her family isn't tempted to cave in and reach for unhealthy junk food when they're hungry.
“Bringing your own snacks—especially for the kids—is a great way to have healthy options that everyone likes,” she said on a post on her website titled, "How I Eat Healthy Wherever I Go." “Also, if we’re gone for a big trip, I’ll pack a bag full of gluten-free snacks to bring with us, so we have our pantry staples wherever we go.”
Pick Your Battles When It Comes to Gluten and Dairy-Free
Though Kourtney is a huge fan of gluten-free and dairy-free products, she admits that ruling out gluten and dairy entirely isn't realistic. This is why she picks her battles. At home, the reality star typically sticks to a strict gluten-free and dairy-free diet for her kids. Though, when the family is out at the movies or a theme park, she's fine with forgoing her rule.
Though, she still tries to find a way to incorporate gluten-free and dairy-free products into her kids' life as much as possible, such as at birthday parties, which can happen quite frequently. "For birthday parties, which can sometimes be every weekend, I bring extra gluten- and dairy-free cupcakes for the kids and they are happy with that," she said.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Find Kid-Friendly Furniture
No matter how clean you think your kids are, Kourtney assures that messes will be made—even on furniture that's not in their room. This is why Kourtney recommends finding kid-proof furniture, such as easy-clean-up couches, in case a spill inevitably happens. In an interview with Vogue, the mom of three revealed that she was mindful of potential messes when choosing furniture for her house.
“Having three kids in a house with nice furniture is tough in terms of keeping things clean, sure, but I really feel like nothing is ever a big enough deal to get upset over,” Kourtneysaid. “Mason or Penelope, I don’t remember which one, got some hot pink powdery stuff on our couch once, but honestly, it’s not the end of the world. I’m good about not caring, but also I understand that no one wants their home to look like a hot mess. When I was choosing pieces for the house, I made sure everything was kid-friendly, and I think that’s a good place to start. You just constantly have to be mindful, and if a spill or something does happen, just clean it up right then and move on.”
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Put Stuffed Animals on the Bed If Kids Want More Playtime
To avoid her kids playing with technology before they sleep, Kourtney takes her children's toys and puts them on their bed. That way, her kids feel like they had an extended playtime, without gluing their eyes to a screen. The tactic eventually tires her kids out and makes them fall asleep.
"We don't have any phones or iPads around during bedtime," she said in a post titled, "The Bedtime Routine that Works Best for My Kids." "If the kids want to have a few more minutes of playtime, we'll put all their animals to bed and do something creative that doesn't involve technology.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Don't Fret About Attachment Parenting
Kourtney didn't intend to become a pro-attachment mom. It just happened. In a 2014 interview with Redbook, the mom of three opened up about how her kids at the time, Penelope and Mason, still slept in her bed. She also admitted that she breastfed mason for 14 months.
"Yes, and both Mason and Penelope still sleep in my bed," she said. "It's what came naturally to me; I didn't plan it. When I had Mason, I just felt really attached to him, and wanted to bring him everywhere. He ended up sleeping with me, and I breast-fed for 14 months."