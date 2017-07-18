Kourtney Kardashian Mommy-Shamed for Photo of Her Kids Kissing on the Lips

Kourtney Kardashian can’t catch a break. After 38-year-old was hardcore mommy-shamed in May for wearing a bikini while on vacation (yes, really), the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is under fire again for the most insane reason: a photo of her two kids kissing on the lips. (We’ll wait for you to roll your eyes.)

Yes. The mom-of-three is feeling the wrath of the mommy side of the Internet for a posting an Instagram of her 7-year-old son Mason and 5-year-old daughter Penelope, who she co-parents with ex Scott Disick, sharing a brother-and-daughter smooch on the mouth. The photo, which was posted last week, was quickly lambasted by mommy-shamers who slammed the star for her “sick” parenting.

“You think it’s okay for Mason to kiss his sister in mouth? Better watch what you teaching them!” a user commented.

“You’re sick!” another wrote.

“Inappropriate,” added someone else.

While Kourtney hasn’t responded to the criticism (as she shouldn’t because mommy-shamers deserve no one’s time), she did shadily post a series of kissing Instagrams following the shamey remarks. Among the shots are pics of Mason and Penelope kissing on the lips, as well as photos of Kourtney doing the same to her kids. The series contained the captions, “true love,” “unconditional love,” “fearless love,” “unselfish love,” and “eternal love.”

And just like that, Kourtney Kardashian shut down every mommy-shamer on the Internet with pictures of love. (How you going to argue with that?) Mommy-shamers, please give it a rest.