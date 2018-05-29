Kourtney Kardashian Mommy-Shamed for Not Tweezing Mason Disick’s ‘Unibrow’

When it comes to mommy-shaming, Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger. The 39-year-old reality star has been shamed for wearing a bikini (twice!), kissing her kids on the lips, and allowing her daughter, Penelope, to wear a lip ring. Just when you thought it couldn’t become worse, the mom of three was criticized for—wait for it—not tweezing her son’s “unibrow.” (Cue the eye rolls.)

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was reunited with her mommy-shamers on Monday when her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick posted an Instagram of their 8-year-old son, Mason Disick. The Instagram featured an adorable shot of Mason and Scott spending some quality father-and-son time with an equally adorable caption. “My life,” Scott wrote. But as cute as the picture was, many users couldn’t ignore Mason’s untweezed eyebrows.

My life A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on May 28, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT

Immediately, Scott’s Instagram was flooded with people criticizing him and Kourtney for not tweezing or shaving Mason’s eyebrows. The couple’s parenting came into question, as many critics questioned how the family could have so much money and not take care of their eldest son’s eyebrows. (Is the pain of tweezing for an 8-year-old boy not a good enough reason?) Some even criticized Kourtney for spending money on her appearance but neglecting to give the same attention to her son. A few comments included:

“All that money and y’all cant do something w that poor kids eyebrow!”

“How you ganna let your son walk around with a brow like that but mamas ass and tittys and everything bout her is always looking good?”

“That boy got some fucked up eyebrows😂😂”

“Yikes! Fix his eyebrows!”

“You have how much money and you cant help your kids unibrow lol??”

However, not all of the comments were negatively. Many fans defended Kourtney and Scott, pointing out that Mason is a child who should have no reason to care about his appearance at such a shallow level. Several fans brought up that the onslaught of criticism is why children develop insecurities.

Likewise, there’s no way Kourtney could’ve won. She doesn’t tweeze Mason’s eyebrows, she’s mommy-shamed. She tweezes them and we’re sure mommy-shamers will come for her for inflicting pain on her son for vanity purposes. Let Kourtney and Scott parent their son how they like and stop with the shaming already.