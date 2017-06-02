Mommy-Shamers Slam Kourtney Kardashian for Bikini Vacation Photo

Celebrity mommy-shamers are back at it again, and their target this time is none other than Kourtney Kardashian. (Sorry, Kourt.) While we think the 38-year-old makes a pretty kickass mom to her three kids—Mason, 7; Penelope, 4; and Reign, 2—the mamas on the Internet apparently have a different opinion.

Soon after the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a seemingly harmless bikini shot of her lounging on the beach, she was slammed by a slew of mommy-shamers who accused her of negligent parenting. (Warning: the comments include some not-so-nice and not-so-clever language.)

“Slutting around while babysitters watch your kids,” one person commented. “That’s the Kartrashian way.”

“When did she turn into such a hooker?” another added.

The picture in question featured the eldest Kardashian sister tanning in the sand as eyes drew to her toned and barely covered bottom. (Give her a break—she’s at the beach!) Kourt also wore a hat with the F-word in the pic, but, like always, everyone is only concerned with the Kardashian family’s ass.

“I think you should focus a little more on ur kids and a little less on your ass,” a hater commented.

While Kourt mainly got flack for the lack of her kids in her bikini shot (let’s be real—your kids aren’t always cut out to make it onto the ‘Gram), the mom-of-three was also criticized for setting a bad example to young girls, including her daughter. (Somehow, Jesus also made it into the discussion.)

“See Penelope—this is how you pay the bills in this family. How long till she’s dating Tyga?” a mommy-shamer commented.

“Be classy, be a women of high value and respect. The only attention that really matters is the attention of the one above, and this makes him sad,” another added.

“Kourt, Jesus doesn’t want you displaying yourself this way, I know you are looking for attention but there is better ways of getting the right kind of attention,” one more critic said.

Kourtney’s controversy comes only a week after her ex Scott Disick, whom she shares her three kids with, was spotted partying in Cannes with a bevy of younger women, including Bella Thorne and Sofia Richie.

We find it a little hypocritical that Kourt was slammed for not tending to her kids on vacay (which she probably was away from the lens of her iPhone), while nobody is talking about Scott’s fathering faux pas. Mommy-shamers, care to explain?