Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber Spotted Together After Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Make Out

Fresh on the heels of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s big makeout behind a Dumpster, Justin Bieber hit the town with rumored on-and-off flame Kourtney Kardashian. Coincidence? We think not. As you may recall, Justin and Selena—er, Jelena—were hot and heavy for years, and neither has really dated anyone in a serious fashion since their breakup back in 2014. The Biebs has enjoyed flaunting his maybe-fling with Kardashian, and Gomez seems utterly delighted to share her weird and supremely unexpected Weeknd hookup with the world. So—what better way to communicate that Bieber DGAF than to step out once again with Kardashian?

Kardashian and Bieber—Biebashian?—are “just friends,” a little birdie a source told People. Whatever they are, they popped into the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood over the weekend, as a second stop after Kardashian left Jessica Alba’s pajama-themed b-day bash for Cash Warren. (Ah, Hollywood.)

Biebashian “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together,” the source said. “Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.”

Well—whatever. Kardashian was certainly looking fine in a sheer black lace bustier and silk jammies, as evidenced by the Insta she posted of herself with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at that PJ party.

As for Bieber, he posted a selfie to Twitter yesterday afternoon titled “my I love you face,” which featured him looking mighty sweet-faced and very much like his old self from back in the day, when he had the most emo haircut ever. (It’s back.)

Are Kardashian and Bieber actually having a liaison, or is this all a bunch of smoke and mirrors? Hey, you be the judge—for Biebashian and for Gomez and The Weeknd too, for that matter.