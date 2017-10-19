The Healthy Drink Kourtney Kardashian Orders Every Time at Starbucks

It’s confirmed: America loves Starbucks. But perhaps something the public loves even more are health tips from our local Kardashian-Jenner wellness guru, Kourtney Kardashian. The 38-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is spreading her knowledge again, and this time, it’s on healthy orders at America’s favorite coffee shop.

In a post on her website titled, “What I Order at Starbucks,” the mom of three broke down her go-to drink order. Now, those who keep up with the Kardashians will know that Kourtney swore off coffee ages ago, according to a post on her website in July, in which she revealed that she kicked the java habit when she was “21 or 22.” The reason? It made her “really hyper and on edge.”

But just because Kourtney cut java out of her life doesn’t mean she doesn’t frequent Starbucks—or for Los Angeles natives—Coffee Bean. On her website, the eldest Kardashian sister revealed her affinity for a matcha green tea, another warm caffeinated drink that’ll keep Kourtney energized, without the annoying jitters.

“A lot of you have been asking me what I order from Starbucks or Coffee Bean—especially since I don’t drink coffee or espresso,” Kourtney wrote. “Lately I’ve been getting a hot matcha latte with almond coconut milk.”

Per her post, Kourtney swears by this order year-round. Yes—even when the hot California sun is beating on her, you can find Kourtney sipping a hot paper mug from Starbucks. “Even when the weather is warm, I still like hot ones!” she wrote.

In case you didn’t know, matcha is a powdered form of green tea with enough caffeine to jumpstart your day in the morning without making your immune system go overboard. As a sensitive coffee drinker, Kourtney likely prefers the tea for its mild effect and its abundance in vitamins and polyphenols. And though the drink has been popular in China and Japan for ages, the tea only recently caught steam in the United States, with matcha shops steadily popping up around the country.

Of course, Kourtney’s endorsement probably doesn’t hurt either.