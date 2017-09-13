Kourtney Kardashian’s Secret to Fighting Unhealthy Cravings Is This Drink

As a mom to three kids, Kourtney Kardashian is always thinking about the healthiest options—not just for her young ones, but also for herself. But, as a human, the 38-year-old reality star knows how hard it is to fight unhealthy cravings, which is why she’s picked up a neat trick over the years to stave off bad foods (from time to time, of course) and stay on track with a balanced diet.

In a new post on her website, Kourtney revealed her biggest vice are bread baskets at restaurants. And though bread isn’t bad (we love it), devouring a whole basket’s worth is probably not best for one’s diet. To keep her out the danger zone, Kourtney said her first order of business at restaurants is ordering a cup of green tea with almond milk and honey. But the tea isn’t to replace her food—it’s to keep her occupied until her real meal arrives. (To be clear: There’s nothing wrong with bread. But Kourtney has a point with pumping up her diet with an all-natural drink, like green tea.)

“When I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, I always order green tea with almond milk and honey, right when I arrive,” she wrote. “Having a green tea to sip on gives me something to do, so I don’t get tempted to eat the bread basket while I’m waiting.”

washing cars today on coldwater canyon if anyone's interested A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

The post, titled “How I Eat Healthy Wherever I Go,” also delved into Kourtney’s other health tips, like avoiding sauces and requesting lettuce wraps instead of bread. The mom of three also isn’t afraid to ask restaurants point-blank where her food is coming from. “I talk to the restaurants in my neighborhood and find out where they source their food. I’ll ask if their meat is grass-fed, whether or not their produce is organic or local, things like that,” she wrote. “Being informed helps me choose the best local restaurants to go to with my family.”

As for times when there aren’t many healthy options around, like the airport, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star makes sure to pack a bag of Kourtney-approved snacks for her kids to munch on. “Bringing your own snacks—especially for the kids—is a great way to have healthy options that everyone likes,” she wrote. “Also, if we’re gone for a big trip, I’ll pack a bag full of gluten-free snacks to bring with us, so we have our pantry staples wherever we go.”

But, like all of us, Kourtney is prone to cheat every now and then. If she’s feeling like a drink, she’ll do a simple tequila on the rocks with a fresh lime, instead of a sugary cocktail. And, as someone who’s constantly on the move, her cheat days tend to happen in foreign countries, where the food is more authentic and tastier. “You only live once, so traveling is a time that we cheat here and there—especially when we’re in other countries, where the quality of food can be so much better,” she wrote.

Though Kourtney’s diet might seem strict to some, it’s important to note that it’s only a guideline and everyone’s body is different. What works for Kourtney, may not work for you. If you prefer bread over green tea, then reach for the bread. If you like both, order both. Like Kourtney (and Drake) said, “You only live once.”