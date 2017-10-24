Kourtney Kardashian Finally Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

One of the Kardashian fandom’s wildest fantasies apparently isn’t coming true. With Kim Kardashian confirmed as pregnant via surrogate, and rumors going undisputed by the family about Khloe and Kylie Jenner also expecting right now, it would have been really wild if all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters got pregnant at the same time.

And so, naturally, rumors were born about the status of Kourtney‘s uterus. Only she (unlike Khloe and Kylie) shut that right down. In a tweet this morning, Kourtney said the rumors about her expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, are the result of an interview quote being taken completely out of context.

“I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context,” she wrote. “The interviewer asked me ‘What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?’ and my answer was…’I’ve heard that I am pregnant.'”

This comes following weeks of rumors about the family’s sudden influx of babies on the way. A few weeks ago, sources told In Touch and Life and Style magazines that Kourtney had definitely joined her sisters and was getting ready for baby number four.

“She’s only told family and her best friends,” one insider reportedly said. Kourtney is already mom to Penelope, Mason and Reign, all from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

While all these pregnancy rumors have our heads pretty much constantly spinning, they’re great reality show fodder. We can’t wait to see what’s really going on behind the scenes when this inevitably airs on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

This post originally appeared on SheKnows.com.