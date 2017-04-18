How Kourtney Kardashian’s Face Has Evolved Over The Past Decade

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

See how birthday girl Kourtney Kardashian’s face has changed over the last decade. [Us Weekly]

Sephora’s VIB sale starts this week and Racked has the promo codes. [Racked]

Turns out those iridescent bath bombs are probably no good for your vagina. Go figure! [Fashionista]

The Bambi pose is the new stance taking over the ‘gram. [Elle]

You can recreate Kylie Jenner’s neon Coachella hair for $10 if that’s what you’re into. [Teen Vogue]

Here’s how the iPhone 8 will compare to Samsung’s Galaxy s8. [Business Insider]

Senator Elizabeth Warren may have just dropped a huge hint about a potential 2020 run. [Refinery29]