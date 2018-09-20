The 9 Ingredients Kourtney Kardashian Puts in Her Go-To Detox Smoothie

Even casual viewers of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series know each KarJenner sister has a thing. Kylie‘s thing is makeup, Khloe‘s thing is telling it like it is and Kim‘s thing is, well, being Kim. Kourtney’s is extreme couponing—and embracing health fads. (Remember the time she did an oil enema? Or the time she stopped wearing deodorant and tried to make her own? Or the time she ate refrigerated green pudding the grossed the rest of her family out?)

True to form, Kourtney recently shared her go-to recipe for a detox smoothie, and the whole thing is green AF.

Kourtney relies on nine key ingredients to make her green smoothie happen:

1 1/2 cups water

1 cup spinach

1/2 cup chopped pineapple

2 tablespoons parsley

1 tablespoon ginger (peeled and chopped)

1 cup peeled cucumber

1/2 cup kiwi

1/2 cup avocado

1 tablespoon agave syrup

In her post about the smoothie, Kourtney claims the ingredients have a handful of benefits. “This smoothie is packed with fresh produce that help detox your system, from avocados (which cleanse the liver) to pineapples (which contain an enzyme that helps clean out the digestive track),” Kourtney writes on her website. “And the other healthy ingredients (ginger, spinach, parsley, cucumber and kiwi) do everything from boost your immune system to make your skin look good.”

For what it’s worth, there’s little evidence that detox fads actually detoxify anything. According to the Mayo Clinic, your body is already well-equipped with a built-in detoxifying system—your liver and kidneys. So this smoothie might not actually help you detox, and you might not actually need to be detoxing in the first place.

That said, the ingredients in Kourt’s smoothie are packed with nutrients, and they sound delicious when combined. So while you don’t need to turn to this recipe for its detox magic, you can definitely rely on it the next time you need a healthy, tasty snack. Does this green smoothie sound a lot better than that aforementioned refrigerated green pudding, or is it just us?