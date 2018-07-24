StyleCaster
Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Claim Her Family Has ‘No Talent’

Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images.

Since the premiere of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” more than a decade ago, Kourtney Kardashian and her family have been plagued with jokes that they became famous for “nothing” and that they have “no talent.” Now, the 39-year-old and eldest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is clapping back with a pitch-perfect response.

On Tuesday, the mom of three took to her Instagram to share a video of her and her siblings, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, singing in a car. The video featured the family singing out of tune (but hey, we’re not judging) as they spent some sibling bonding time on a car ride. The video ended with Kylie harmonizing a note before the camera cuts out.

In her caption, Kourtney referenced Kylie’s short solo, as well as the long-standing criticism that her family has “no talent”—with a hilarious response, of course. “And people say we have no talent. @kyliejenner about to chime in,” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

And people say we have no talent. @kyliejenner about to chime in

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Say what you want about the Kardashians, but there’s no denying that they’re self-aware and have no problem poking fun at themselves. Looking forward to the family mixtape, Kourt.

