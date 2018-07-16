Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Shades Her on Instagram for Showing Her Butt for Likes

Since they met two years ago, Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, model and boxer Younes Bendjima, have been inseparable. They’ve gone on vacation together (to Egypt! to Italy! to Coachella!), and not a week goes by that they don’t take a sexy selfie together. And though there have been bumps in the road (such as their day-long breakup March), Kardashian and Bendjima have seemed like the picture-perfect couple … until Monday when Bendjima wrote a scathing, slut-shaming comment on Kardashian’s Instagram and accused her of showing her butt for likes.

In a now-deleted comment on an Instagram of Kardashian sitting in a field of grass in a revealing thong bikini, Bendjima shaded her for posing provocatively for her 64 million Instagram followers to increase her like count. “thats what you need to show to get likes? Bendjima wrote.

Though the comment was deleted soon after, what Bendjima said was screen-shotted by dozens of fans, who accused him of slut-shaming the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star. And though it’s unclear whether Bendjima was joking with Kardashian or straight-up shading her, what he said wasn’t funny.

Just because the Kardashians—or anyone, for that matter—shows their body on Instagram, doesn’t mean that they’re doing it for attention. Kardashian’s body and sexuality is her own and she shouldn’t be made to felt bad about expressing it on her terms. We don’t know whether Bendjima’s comment was a joke or not, but if it was serious, we hope he seriously reconsiders his words.