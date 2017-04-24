Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable with Blonde Hair For ‘Kimmel’

Of the entire Kardashian clan, Kourtney seems to keep her look the most classic; she’s usually content as a natural brunette, and doesn’t seem to have the same affinity for pastel wigs or crazy lip colors as sisters Khloé or Kylie. But last weekend, The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star—who turned 38 less than a week ago—became unrecognizable when she took to the streets of Hollywood in a blonde wig with bangs, a conservative navy suit, and—the best part—a very fake nose.

But Kourtney’s undercover look wasn’t just to avoid the paparazzi: It was for a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment. At first, onlookers thought she was filming an episode of the family’s show—which wouldn’t be surprising since Khloe and Kylie posed as a family touring L.A. on the show last year—but a hunch tells us that Kourtney’s segment on Kimmel’s show will be for his hilarious franchise, Lie Witness News.

And by “a hunch,” we mean that Kourt, who looked a hell of a lot like a fake local news broadcaster, was interviewing strangers who came her way. Even if you’re not an avid Kimmel fan, you’ve probably seen the bit where where an off-camera “journalist” asks unwitting participants what they think of a recent totally-made-up news story, like that time Trump appointed Rob Kardashian to the Supreme Court. (Sample response: Rob’s relationship with Blac Chyna “can’t hurt” the United States’ relationship with the country of China. Good job, America.)

On Twitter, Kourtney confirmed that it was in fact her in costume—but not before adding a cute Snapchat filter first.

Anyone else getting major stewardess vibes?