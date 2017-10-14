Everything You Need to Know About the Kardashian-Jenners’ Triple Pregnancies

If you haven’t heard the earth-shattering news by now, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are simultaneously pregnant and expecting babies in the coming months. With three Kardashian-Jenner buns in the oven (Kim’s is via surrogate), there’s been a lot of rumors as to when the babies will come, what their sexes are, and, most importantly, if the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” sisters are actually pregnant.

Though Kim confirmed her pregnancy on a recent episode of “KUWTK,” there is still a lot left unknown. To fill you in on the latest Kardashian-Jenner baby drama, we compiled a list of every fact, rumor, and rumored fact we’ve heard in the recent weeks. To tide you over until KarJenner momager Kris Jenner confirms the news herself (probably to spice up the ratings on the E! show’s current 10th season), here are 27 things you need to know about Kim, Khloé, and Kylie’s simultaneous pregnancies.