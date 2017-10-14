Everything You Need to Know About the Kardashian-Jenners’ Triple Pregnancies

If you haven’t heard the earth-shattering news by now, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are simultaneously pregnant and expecting babies in the coming months. With three Kardashian-Jenner buns in the oven (Kim’s is via surrogate), there’s been a lot of rumors as to when the babies will come, what their sexes are, and, most importantly, if the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” sisters are actually pregnant.
Though Kim confirmed her pregnancy on a recent episode of “KUWTK,” there is still a lot left unknown. To fill you in on the latest Kardashian-Jenner baby drama, we compiled a list of every fact, rumor, and rumored fact we’ve heard in the recent weeks. To tide you over until KarJenner momager Kris Jenner confirms the news herself (probably to spice up the ratings on the E! show’s current 10th season), here are 27 things you need to know about Kim, Khloé, and Kylie’s simultaneous pregnancies.
Kim Is Expecting Via Surrogate
Rumors first surfaced that Kim was expecting a third baby via surrogate with her husband Kanye West in June. Those rumors were confirmed in September in a preview for the current season of"Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In the preview, Khloé asked if "the person is pregnant," to which Kim squealed, "We're having a baby!"
Kim Hired a Surrogate Because of a Medical Condition
According to TMZ, Kim and Kanye chose surrogacy for their third child due to placenta accreta, a medical condition which became a serious issue during Kim's pregnancy with Saint and could be life-threatening if she carried another child to term.
Kim's Surrogate Is Being Paid $45,000
TMZ reports that Kim and Kanye's surrogate is being paid $45,000 in 10 $4,500 monthly installments. If there happens to be twins (or more), the surrogate will also reportedly be paid $5,000 for each additional baby. In the case the surrogate loses reproductive organs, Kim and Kanye also reportedly agreed to pay her another $4,000.
Kim's Surrogate Can't Go in Hot Tubs
Also according to TMZ, Kim and Kaye's surrogate is restricted from swimming in hot tubs and saunas. She is also reportedly banned from handling and changing cat litter, using hair dye, drinking more than one caffeinated drink a day, and eating raw fish. The surrogate also reportedly agreed to keep her sexual activity limited during the pregnancy.
Kim's Surrogate Is African-American and in Her 20s
Per TMZ, the A-list couple's surrogate is African-American and in her 20s, meaning that she's about 10 years younger than Kim and Kanye. She's also reportedly a democrat and has been married for five years.
In October, Kylie sparked rumors that she's expecting a boy after she posted two photos on Snapchat. The first photo showed a tray of buns, which some fans have interpreted as Kylie literally and figuratively having a "bun in the oven." Next, the 20-year-old posted two of her phone cases—one in pink and the other in blue. In the caption the wrote, "Which one? I'm thinking blue" with a blue heart emoji. Though we're not fans of gender norms, the internet immediately took Kylie's preference for blue as a sign that she's expecting a boy.
Immediately after news broke that Kylie was pregnant with Scott's child, her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, chimed in on Snapchat. Tyga screenshotted an article claiming that Kylie is pregnant with the caption, "Hell nah thats my kid" with a trio of devil face emojis. Though Tyga quickly deleted the snap, rumors continue to fly that the rapper might be Kylie's real baby daddy. According to a source for In Touch, the rapper is reportedly "blind with jealousy" and is trying to get Kylie to take pregnancy test.
According to sources for In Touch, Kylie considered ending her pregnancy when the test came back positive. After a long conversation about her options with her family, she eventually chose to keep the baby.
“Kylie couldn’t believe her eyes when the test came back positive,” the source said. “Kylie was very conflicted in the beginning about whether or not she was going to keep the baby. It was a decision that was weighing heavily on her and it wasn’t something that she took lightly."
After finding out she was pregnant, Kylie reportedly leaned on her mom, Kris Jenner, and older sister, Kim Kardashian, for support, according to Us Weekly.
“Kris is so supportive and she knew this was a Kylie decision,”the source said. “They all wanted Kylie to make the decision for herself and to understand this is what it looks like, this is how your life will change, and Kylie gets that.”
According to Us Weekly, Kylie's pregnancy wasn't something she or boyfriend Travis Scott planned for, consideirng the couple had only been together for five months when the test came back positive. Though Scott came around to the pregnancy, the source also said that Kylie "was prepared, with or without his involvement."
According to People, Kylie and Khloé are both roughly five months along in their pregnancies and are due in February, a month after Kim's surrogate is expected to give birth. This means that we could see back-to-back Kardashian-Jenner pregnacies in a matter of weeks.
According to TMZ, Kylie is stocking up on baby supplies. Per the website, she's already spent $70,000 in luxury baby clothes and high-end accessories. She's reportedly filled up an entire closet's worth of fancy baby clothes bought at designer stores through the San Fernando Valley, and plans on filling up more.
According to Radar Online, Kylie hired a "pregnancy coach" to walk her through proper nutrition and exercise for a mom-to-be. The coach is also reportedly helping her with Lamaze training, a form of childbirth preparation, when she gets further along.
Days after news broke that Kylie was pregnant, People also announced that her older sister Khloé also has a bun in the oven with her boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson, who has been dating the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star for a little over a year.
According to Radar Online (a super untrustworthy gossip site, we might add), Khloé and Tristan are having trouble in bed amid her pregnancy. According to an insider for the site, "Khloé's never in the mood these days" after pregnancy side effects like cramps, indigestion, and bloating.
“They had this enormously active love life and now they’re barely intimate at all,” the source said.
Since news broke of the Kardashian-Jenners' triple pregnancies, the sisters have kept mum on littles ones to come. However, amid the baby drama, fans scrounged up an Instagram post from June alluding to Khloé's pregnancy. In June, the youngest Kardashian sister three polaroids with her boyfriend with the caption, "Dad + Mom."
Kim Might've Hinted at the Triple Pregnancy Before News Broke
In early September, Kim posted an Instagram featuring her, Kylie, and Khloé lounging in swimsuits by a pool. At the time, the shot didn't resemble anything other than a cute sisterly snap. However, after the internet-breaking news that three of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters might be expecting babies, fans took the picture as a precursor to what was to come. The fact that Kim captioned the shot "The 3 of us" didn't help matters either.
You might've heard the theory by now that Kylie, Kim's younger sister, is her surrogate. While the news certainly would top the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner drama, it's likely untrue, considering how many facts TMZ dug up about the "actual" surrogate. Thoug, with this family, you never know.
According to The Sun, Kylie and her mom, Kris Jenner, are reportedly cashing in on a maternity line geared toward young mothers. Though nothing concrete has been set yet, the Jenner women are in early negotiations to grow their empire to include the maternity market.
Kris Is Working on a "KUWTK" Spin-Off Based on Khloé's Pregnancy
According to Radar Online, there's a rumor flying around that matrich Kris Jenner is in shopping around a spin-off based on Khloé's pregnancy. The show will reportedly be set in Ohio, Thompson's hometown, and Kris is eager to debut it considering the different midwestern audience she's targetting.
“Kris thinks that it would be a nice change to shoot in Ohio because it would hit a completely different demo than what 'KUWTK' viewers are used to,” the source said.
Kourtney Is Also Pregnant
In other Kardashian-Jenner baby news, there's a rumor going around that another "KUWTK" sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is also pregnant. According to In Touch, Kourtney is expecting her fourth child, who will follow sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope.
Kourtney's Baby Daddy Isn't Scott Disick
Unlike her first three kids, Kourtney's fourth baby is reportedly not with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick. Instead, the dad is her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who she's been dating for a year.