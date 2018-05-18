Kim Kardashian Shamed for (Adorable) Bathtime Photo of Saint and North

Kim Kardashian West is one proud mama for sure—and not one to shy from sharing her life and family on social media. Yesterday, she shared a super-cuddly shot of North, 4, and Saint, 2, at bath time that reveals just how much Saint takes after his papa, Kanye West.

West and Saint are definitely twinning these days; there is no doubt about it. I mean, check out Saint’s adorable Kanye West underbite grin here.

My babies 💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 17, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

One commenter raved, “Omg baby kayne!!!!” Another wrote, “Look at those faces, Saint looks just like his Daddy.”

You can see how much the little guy looks like his dad in the Mother’s Day photo Kardashian West shared as well—a shot that includes baby Chicago, born via surrogate on Jan. 15. Kardashian West captioned this picture, “You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me…but it was so worth. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!”

Saint is in the middle rocking Mickey Mouse pj’s, but even the pj’s can’t take away from the Kanye West cool vibe. Here’s another Kardashian West posted of Saint back in May (with family dog Sushi), and he’s strolling with major West swag.

And then there’s this pic—party of five—featuring a rare glimpse of West grinning in the direction of his tiny twin.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

But back to the tub picture—predictably, fans are split. Many adore the sweet photo of Saint and North, but others (rather nastily) criticized Kardashian West for sharing a bathtub moment on the internet.

One follower wrote, “I think this inappropriate post for the days that we live in now with all the perverts and pedophiles….think about it…”

“Just another display of selfishness,” wrote another. “Putting her vanity before her kids. This broad is simply sickening.” Um, broad? Sorry, did we time-warp to 1945 or what?

Another wrote, “Beautiful kids I just would be careful cause of so many perverts in this world.”

But many fans rushed to Kardashian West’s defense.

“Pedophiles don’t care if kids are wearing clothes or not so you have no idea what you are talking about,” wrote one.

“How is this child abuse?” another commented. “I post pictures of my kids in the bath cuz they are cute and I’m proud to be their mother! Nothing is showing in this picture, PLEASE explain to me how this is child abuse. You have no clue what you are talking about.”

A third had a pretty good point: “People… what’s the difference between this adorable pic vs. an exact similar adorable pic of the kiddos out at the pool? Or at the beach? For all you know, they could have swimming suits on, honestly… modest bathtub pictures of our kids are legendary so let this just be that and nothing more.”

Did you get that? Legendary. Anyway, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian pic without a little controversy, right? And this pic is adorable, hands-down. Plus we’re loving seeing the burgeoning resemblance between Saint and West. Only time will tell if Saint inherits his dad’s epic personality too… *cringe*

Originally posted on SheKnows.