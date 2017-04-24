Kim Kardashian Wears Vintage Dior Bikini, Looks Downright Perfect

Kim Kardashian really made a splash (ha!) in Tulum while celebrating older sister Kourtney’s birthday over the weekend. The middle Kardashian sister donned a tiny vintage Dior bikini, futuristic shades, and gold hoops while frolicking through ocean waves with friends Larsa Pippen, Brittny Gastineau, Malika Haqq, and Kim’s assistant, Stephanie Sheppard—and shocking to exactly nobody, she documented it all on social media.

Kardashian confidently showed off her assets in a tiny red, yellow, and green banded two-piece for her followers on Snapchat, posing in the vintage suit in front of a full length mirror. She showed her followers the front of her low-cut top, and then turned around to show off the, ahem, back of her suit. In another 10-second video, she can be seen wiggling and blowing a quick kiss to her iPhone. Appropriately, she captioned the snap, “💋 my 🍑.”

The Snapchat filter-loving mom of two even kept it au naturale for the camera: From the looks of additional photos that TMZ posted, Kim had nary a spot of makeup on—a nice departure from the all the contour we’re used to seeing. Say what you will, but the 36-year-old—who’s been working with personal trainer Joel Bouraima for years now—looks damn good.