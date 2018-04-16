Why Fans Think That Kim Kardashian Tried to Upstage Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance

For most of us, our Saturday night was spent with our eyes glued on the Coachella stage—either in-person or through a computer screen—as the greatest performer alive, Beyoncé, performed a two-hour concert that left us with our jaws dropped and our wigs snatched. However, not for Kim Kardashian. Instead of watching Queen Bey at ‘Chella, the reality star was on her phone, updating her Instagram with sexy bikini pictures—coincidentally at the same time.

Morning 🌞 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 15, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

Calabasas girl in Turks A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 14, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

Drip Drip💧 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 15, 2018 at 9:18pm PDT

The coincidental back-to-back bikini series—which included photos from the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s recent vacation in the Turks & Caicos—spurred fans to pause their #Beychella tweeting and suspect that Kim was trying to upstage Bey’s Coachella performance by posting half-naked photos of herself. The one-after-another thirst traps even led fans to speculate that Kim was going to share another nude picture of herself to steal the spotlight from Bey.

Despite the internet’s predictions, Kim didn’t post a nude picture of herself. And though there have been many rumors about Kim and Bey’s frenemy relationship (like how Bey donated the baby presents that Kim gave her when her twins, Rumi and Sir, were born), most of their “feud” is made up by their fans.

Just because two women are successful doesn’t mean that they hate each other. There’s more than enough internet to break these days. On the other hand, Kim’s Instagram behavior was sus and we’re going to need to investigate this thirst-trap theory before we reach a concrete conclusion.