Kim Kardashian Has a Bizarrely Brilliant Trick For Getting an Even Tan

Kim Kardashian is a wellspring of beauty secrets. It makes sense: The 36-year-old has a glam squad following her around 24/7; her beauty line, KKW Beauty, sold out within minutes; and her Instagram is practically a fine art museum for perfect contouring. Lucky for us, Kim is spreading the wealth. Last month she taught us how to get a “cute nose” via contouring. Now, she’s spilling the deets on how to get a perfect tan.

It’s public knowledge that the Kardashians’ tans are not 100-percent au naturel. (If you’ve seen at least one episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” you know the ladies have an affinity for spray-tanning.) A better-kept secret is how the Kardashians keep their spray tans from looking splotchy and uneven.

But Kim just wrote an entire post on her website about the secret tanning trick she swears by: “No matter what time of year it is, I always love a good spray tan,” she wrote. “After so many years of having them done, I picked up an unusual trick that makes all the difference. I always ask if I can have the part in my hair sprayed, as well as my body!”

That’s right—in the process of getting every nook and cranny of her body tanned, Kim also makes sure to give her scalp—yes, the area where her hair parts and exposes a tiny sliver of skin—some tanning love, too.

“I normally have a center part, so if it’s not sprayed, it becomes obvious and appears really pale,” she wrote.

While it’s probably not the best idea to spray-tan your entire head (unless you’re looking for a quick hair color change), Kim’s tip makes total sense. Now let’s wait for her to bless us with another semi-mind-blowing beauty hack.