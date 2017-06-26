Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint West Is a Spitting Image of Kanye in New Picture

Kim Kardashian‘s got a league of doppelgangers walking around the world, but this time it looks like it’s her husband Kanye West‘s turn to boast his own mini-me: his 1-year-old son, Saint West. Yup. The power couple’s baby boy is a dead ringer for his dad—and once you view Kim’s new picture of him, you’ll see the resemblance, too.

Yesterday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star updated us on her life (as she normally does) with an adorable photo of her toddler son on Snapchat. The snap was a typical proud mama post: Saint, dressed in a bright yellow and black sweater, sat in his carseat with a “Zootopia” water bottle ready for quenching.

What caught our attention was Saint’s blank stare to his mom as she snapped a photo of him. As Kanye fans know, this is the same point-blank gaze the rapper gives to paparazzi to intimidate them from taking his picture (Seems like Saint’s learning something at home.)

Apparently, a distaste for unauthorized pictures runs in the family. Kim and Kanye’s daughter, North, is also prone to shutting the paparazzi down for taking her pic. Looks like the selfie gene hasn’t hit North or Saint yet, but luckily for them, they have a mom who knows a thing or two about posing for the camera.