Breaking: Kim Kardashian Posts a Pic of Saint West’s ‘Angry Face’ on Twitter

Kim Kardashian is known for her ugly crying face. You can buy actual products blazoned with that particular face. She has made a tongue-in-cheek video about the cosmetics she uses to recover from an ugly cry. (About $600 later, she looks camera-ready again!) It’s her thing.

But we didn’t realize that her son, Saint West, has his own signature face: the angry face. Yesterday evening, in a quick snap during a light evening meal (though the evidence of actual food was nowhere to be seen), Kardashian posted a selfie with Saint, and pointed out the expression on his face. “Look at his cheeks and angry face lol,” she wrote.

Kardashian posted the same pic on Instagram, along with two others, noting that they were actually from a selfie shoot from last year. “Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago…scroll through,” she wrote, utilizing the new slideshow feature.

Anyone else think Saint’s angry face is way better (and cuter) than Kardashian’s ugly crying face? We certainly do!