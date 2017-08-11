Kim Kardashian Getting Rejected by a Pizza Place Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

Like us, Kim Kardashian gets the late-night munchies. So, to satisfy her cravings the other night, the 36-year-old did what any normal person would. She got off her ass, put on some jorts, grabbed her Louis Vuitton fanny pack, and headed to her local pizza joint. But, like we know all too well, things don’t always go as planned.

On Monday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was photographed heading to Manny’s Pizzeria, a popular pizza place in Los Angeles. She was a woman on a mission. With a fanny pack buckled around her waist and her feet strapped in knee-high gladiator sandals, the mom of two had her sight set on a late-night pie. (Whether she was going to share the pizza with her husband, Kanye West, and their two toddlers is unclear.)

But as she rounded the corner closer to the pizza shop, the middle Kardashian sister got a rude awakening. As she neared the storefront, Kim was met with a big sign that read, “CLOSED.” So obviously Kim had to turn around, where we could clearly see her one-time pizza-loving eyes turn into pure anger. We feel you, girl.