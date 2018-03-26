Kim Kardashian Disables Instagram Comments After She Was Accused of Photoshop

Like most of Hollywood, Kim Kardashian spent her Saturday in Washington D.C. marching with thousands of people for March for Our Lives, a nationwide, student-led demonstration calling for gun control legislation. Yet, all fans could focus on was the epic Photoshop fail she posted on Instagram in honor of the event.

Ahead of the March, the 37-year-old reality star posted a very on-brand Instagram of her walking to her car in pleather shorts, a taupe crop top, and an oversized orange jacket. Orange is the color for National Gun Violence Awareness Day and a symbol for the gun control movement, as suggested by Kim’s Instagram caption. ‪Let’s March! @AMarch4OurLives @EveryTown (Wear Orange) 📸” she wrote.

Immediately, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was flooded with comments accusing her of Photoshop. Critics pointed to five areas on the picture which they believe were obviously edited. The first was the right side of Kim’s waist, which appeared to be tucked in slightly compared to the original, unedited photo. Next was the sleeve on Kim’s left arm, which fans also believe to be slimmed down.

Things became more outrageous with the strange vehicle in the background. Likely created by a poorly executed mirror effect, the background showed a squashed black car and a curved, v-shaped curb. The last and least obvious edit was the wall on left side of the background, which was changed from red in the original to white in Kim’s Instagram.

Naturally, Kim was trolled like crazy for the Photoshop fail, with fans posting comments like “Though that was a spaceship in the back” and “Just me or did anyone else see the squashed car in the back.” Tired of the Photoshop accusations, Kim eventually disabled comments on the Instagram. But that didn’t stop fans from going on Twitter to call her out—both for the Photoshop and for what some believe to be a self-centered post in honor of March for Our Lives.

Though Kim hasn’t confirmed the Photoshop, the evidence is damning. Plus, the Kardashian-Jenners have been open about their use of Photoshop and photo-editing app, so what’s really confusing is how Kim could’ve left an error as glaring as that squashed car in her picture. Perhaps she was trying to draw attention to the picture and March for Our Lives, in which kudos to her.