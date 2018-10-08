Kim Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping Her Eyes in This Instagram

It’s no secret that Kim’s Instagram feed is curated, from its color scheme to the filters she uses. But could she be taking a little too much creative control? As Cosmopolitan first reported, fans recently discovered that an old Instagram of Kim’s might’ve been photoshopped, and they have pretty damning evidence to prove it.

The picture was from September when the 37-year-old promoted KKW Beauty’s Ultralight Beams highlighters on Instagram. The picture featured the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with wet hair, glossed lips and highlighter all over her body. The Instagram also showed her with light-brown, almost-hazel eyes. But is that Kim’s natural eye color?

Fans compared the picture from Kim’s Instagram to a picture from her hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Instagram, which showed her with completely different eye colors. In Appleton’s picture, Kim is seen with dark-brown eyes, which are more like the eyes we see in unedited pictures and on red carpet, leading fans to believe that Appleton’s picture was the original and Kim photoshopped her picture to make her eyes look lighter.

It’s a small detail, but we’re inclined to believe the fans on this one. Why make her eyes lighter? We don’t know. What we do know is that nothing goes unnoticed by Kim K. stans.