Did Kim Kardashian Photoshop Baby Chicago’s Face & Hair in This Picture?

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to Photoshop accusations. (The 37-year-old was accused two days ago of making her eyes a lighter color on Instagram.) It’s pretty much expected that at least some aspect of her pictures are edited. But for many fans, the line is drawn when it comes to photoshopping her children.

As Allure first reported, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is being accused of photoshopping her baby daughter Chicago West’s face and hair. The accusations came last week when Kim posted a picture of Chicago, 8 months, cuddling with her sister Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, 8 months. ” Happiness 🎀,” Kim captioned the picture, which featured Chicago and Stormi in matching pink pajamas.

Fans compared Kim’s Instagram to a picture that Kylie posted in September. Aside from a different filter, the picture was the exact same, with the babies in the same poses and smiles. But not everyone was so convinced.

After Kim’s Instagram, CelebFace, an Instagram that investigates celebrities’ use of Photoshop, compared Kylie and Kim’s pictures. In a video that rapidly flipped between the sisters’ Instagrams, fans noticed that Kim’s picture featured Chicago with a smoother forehead and smoother curly hair, leading them to believe that she photoshopped the picture.

Naturally, fans were pissed and shamed the mom of three for editing her 8-month-old’s features. “I feel sorry about the poor child her mom doesn’t see her perfect,” one person commented, per Allure. Another added, “Wow imagine photoshopping your own children.” “She will give her kids body dysmorphia and it’s sad,” one more person wrote.

It’s unclear if Kim actually did Photoshop Chicago, but evidence is leading us in that direction. As of yet, she hasn’t responded to the controversy.