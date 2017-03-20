Kim Kardashian ‘Mentally Prepped’ Herself for Rape in Paris Robbery

For a long time, we didn’t have any real details about Kim Kardashian’s terrifying robbery in Paris. Last week, she opened up in a new promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians; now that season 13 has premiered, we’ve gotten a full picture of the whole experience. And it is harrowing.

After begging for her life, Kardashian said she began to prepare herself to be raped or killed. She said she was thrown on the bed by one of the men who robbed her, and she was wearing a robe with nothing underneath. “He grabs my legs and I wasn’t, you know, I had no clothes on under,” she said. “He pulled me toward him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘OK, this is the moment they’re going to rape me. I fully mentally prepped myself—and then he didn’t.”

Instead, he duct taped her legs together and held a gun to her head. “I just knew that was the moment,” she said. “They’re just totally going to shoot me in the head. I just prayed that Kourtney’s going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed.”

Photos of the crime scene have also surfaced, TMZ reports. Originally published by France’s TF1 news channel, the snapshots depict Kim’s bedroom and bathroom in the hotel where she was attacked and robbed, as well as the tape the criminals used to bind her hands, and a gag they used to keep her from screaming.

If all of this sounds absolutely horrifying, that’s because it is. TMZ reports that the French report published surveillance video of the suspects convening at a cafe “multiple times” after the robbery; they also allegedly used “code names and code words” to talk about the attack on the phone. We’re just glad Kim is OK. She said she’s just glad that she lived to tell the tale; as for the bling, “It’s all replaceable,” she said. “None of it matters.”

“Just you,” Khloé Kardashian said. Exactly.