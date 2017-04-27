Kim Kardashian Gives a Major Tell-All Interview, Bursts into Tears

Kim Kardashian is a new woman as a result of the horrific Paris robbery. “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she began during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, getting tearful. “And I don’t want to start crying, but, like, I feel like that was so meant to happen to me. Like, I’m such a different person.”

Through tears, she continued, “It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things,” she said, with the audience bursting into applause. “It was probably no secret—you’ve seen it on the show … I was definitely materialistic before, and not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things, and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But, like, I’m so happy my kids get this me. And that this is who I’m raising my kids—because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t.”

“It’s not worth it,” she continued. “Like, I don’t care about that stuff. I don’t care to show off the way that I used to even though there’s nothing truly—you know it’s okay you’re proud of that. And you worked so hard and you get something. It’s just not who I am anymore.”

Kardashian’s Instagram posts have certainly been different since she returned to social media after taking a three-month hiatus following her robbery. Most of them have been heavily filtered, with an old-time-y, washed-out quality; they’ve also been noticeably family-centric. Kardashian went on to describe the Paris robbery in detail, saying many of the same things we’ve heard from her already from Keeping Up with the Kardashians and elsewhere, but the main takeaway from the interview is definitely this idea that she’s a changed woman. Is she really, though? Hard to say, but she seems incredibly earnest in the Ellen interview. The full show airs today at 4 p.m.