Kim Kardashian Wore the Same Outfit for Three Days Straight

Jason Pham
Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian…you are an outfit repeater. (But we sorta, kinda love you for it.) Though the 36-year-old probably has a closet the size of a small city, she chose to wear the same sweatpants and tank top combo for three days straight—and we’re totally here for it.

For three consecutive days last week, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star decided to forgo her usual designer wear for something more comfy. The repeated outfit consisted of a white tank top (sans bra), Adidas tennis shoes, and Yeezy sweatpants. While sweats aren’t exactly party attire, Kim obviously DGAF and wore the outfit to her daughter North West’s 4th birthday on one of the days.

Credit: Instagram | @kimklookbook

Credit: Instagram | @much_prettyy

While Kim’s casual outfit repeating isn’t exactly affordable (Yeezy sweatpants retail for around $200 a pop), we still feel a spiritual connection to the mom-of-two for feeling too lazy (or, tbh, too unbothered) to pick out a new outfit for three days straight. We told you she was a fashion inspo.

