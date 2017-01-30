Kim Kardashian’s Nipples Are on Full Display in This Dress

We’d like to extend a warm welcome-back to Kim Kardashian’s nipples, which went quiet after she was robbed in Paris. For three months, Kim didn’t post on social media. She barely appeared in public, save for that sad frozen yogurt date with Jonathan Cheban. When she went out, she wore minimal makeup and baggy clothing. Until now.

Last night, while on vacation with the fam in Costa Rica, she headed to dinner wearing a metallic chainmail Paco Rabanne dress that left very little to the imagination. Let it be said—there was nothing baggy about this dress. And either Kim’s the kind of gal who likes to head to a family dinner with her nipples on full display, or she didn’t realize that she was giving the fam a little more than they bargained for.

Presenting: Kim Kardashian’s nipples.

Zoomed out, this photo also reveals Kylie Jenner traipsing just behind Kim and her nipples, wearing her own very special ensemble, just a light breeze away from not so much a nip-slip as much as an entire boob-slip.

We’d also like to point your attention to one more angle of the dinner-bound pair. That’s pair of sisters, not pair of breasts—get your mind out of the gutter.

It’s good to see that Kim’s back to her normal self. Welcome back, Kim (and Kim’s nipples)! Glad to see you’re on the mend.